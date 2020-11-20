John Robert Duarte

Jan 31, 1936 – Oct 28, 2020

John passed peacefully in Portland, Oregon with his family by his side.

John was born in Winnemucca, Nevada to John Roger Duarte and Jeanne (Crawford). John grew up in Winnemucca where he participated in Sports,Band, and Boys State. He went to UNR, graduating in 1956 in Business Administration.

John lived in Carson City, Nevada for most of his life. John worked for a variety of state agencies including: Bureau of Land Management, Department of Motor Vehicles, Welfare, Education and Mental Health and Human Services.

John retired in 1992 to Sublimity, Oregon where he enjoyed his grandchildren and listening to old radio shows.

He was preceded in death by his father John, mother Jeanne, and brother Roger.

Survivors include; sons John (Leslie) and Andrew (Betsy); grandchildren Madison, Sabra, Rochelle, Jacob, Stephen and Ian.

He will be interred in Winnemucca in a private service.

