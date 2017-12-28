September 15, 1941 ~ December 25, 2017

John Robert Dube passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on December 25, 2017 after a short illness.

Born in Reno to Paul Joseph and Dorothy Josephine Dube on September 15, 1941, he grew up and lived in Carson City for 76 years. He attended Carson Schools and graduated from UNR , he pledged ATO.

John served for the Nevada Air Guard for many years and served 2 tours active duty overseas. He worked as a Resident Engineer at NDOT for 44 years. John helped build many of the bridges and freeways in the Reno area and ended his career on the completion of phase one of the 580 freeway.

He was an Eagle Member Chapter #1006, an avid shooter, loved hunting with his son John, camping, boating, fishing, and traveling. He was a collector of fine wine and enjoyed playing golf with friends. He also loved taking care of his Koi in his pond. In his younger years, he spent part of the year on the family ranch in Deeth, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lorie; sister Dianne; and his mother and father.

He is survived by his son John Dube (Casey); daughter Trinity Putnam (Karter); grandchildren, Morgan, Megan, Darian, and Ethan; and 4 great grandchildren; sister Jody laxague (John); and numerous nieces and nephews. As well as his companion Val Hayes and his beloved dog Cody.

John had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and relished life. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Viewing will be held at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City on Thursday January 4th, 2017 from noon – 5pm, Rosary to follow at 5 pm.

A funeral service will be held Friday, January 5, 2017 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Walton's Carson Gardens Cemetery