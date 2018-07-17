John Robert Dutch

John Robert DutchJuly 17, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 17, 2018John Robert Dutch, 87, passed away on July 15, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesBlake McKnight GrayRobert “Bob” Steven HardashCurtis Ryan KiernanNichlas L. BartelRichard Charles RussellTrending SitewideCarson City health inspections for July 13Man arrested after stop on bicycle for no taillight, Carson City Sheriff’s Office saysDeadly fire near Yosemite National Park doubles in sizeUpdate: Power has been restored in Carson City, DouglasEthics panel rules against Storey County sheriff