John S. Campbell, 79, of Minden, NV passed away peacefully. Growing up in San Luis Obispo, CA, John joined the United States Air Force, served during the Vietnam War, and was a proud military veteran to the day he died.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Anne Campbell, 3 daughters: Shawn (Rich Colin – Milford, NJ), Kristen (William Head, Atlanta, GA), and Mandy (Mike Thompson, Reno, NV), and six grandchildren: Aly Gammill (Proby), Chelsea Kiesling, Lauren and Shelby Head, and Tyler and Caitlin Thompson.

After serving in the USAF, John was a Tech Rep at the Castle AFB, then the family moved to the Bay Area where he worked for Memorex, coached his girls’ softball and soccer teams, played both sports himself, and began his long career as an umpire and FIFA soccer referee.

In 1981, the family moved to Incline Village, NV where John started his own tech support business, installed satellites, continued refereeing soccer, and became a founding member of Lake Tahoe Public Television. John was named Citizen of the Year by the Incline Village GID.

In 1994, John and Linda moved out of snow country, down to the Carson Valley, where John worked as a safety officer for local manufacturing companies. After “retiring” John returned to television part-time, programming and filming for Douglas County Public Cable Access until March of this year.

Per John’s wishes, no services will be held; Linda and daughters will take his ashes to Maui, Hawaii in the fall. In memory, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or your local animal shelter in John’s name.