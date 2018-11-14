December 5, 1949 ~ November 7, 2018

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son and Brother passed away on November 7, 2018, after a year long battle with brain cancer.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Pam, his daughter Amber (Johnson) and husband Dan, son John "Adam" Miller and wife Keltie and daughter Heather (Locke) and husband Piers. He also leaves behind 5 Grandsons.

Scott grew up in Blue Diamond, Nevada, and graduated from Bishop Gorman H.S. in Las Vegas. He received both his Undergraduate and Masters degrees from UNLV. He then moved on to run the State Museum System in Carson City for 21 years. During his tenure, he developed the Las Vegas Museum and the Carson City Railroad Museum. In 1988, he followed his favorite biologist dream and bought a California vineyard. He founded Single Leaf Vineyards and Winery, named after the Nevada state tree.

Scott made beautiful wines for 30 years. As a good scientist, he documented his daily discoveries in logs for all of those years. He never lost his child-like curiosity to explore the world around him. While Scott had many laudable accomplishments, his true passions centered around his family and farming.

If you wish to donate to the American Cancer Society in the name of John "Scott" Miller, please go to http://www.cancer.org and use the category of Honor & Memorial Giving.