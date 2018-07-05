March 18, 1936 ~ July 2, 2018

Lifelong Fallon resident John Serpa, 82, passed away peacefully at his beloved home on the river on Monday, July 2, 2018, with family by his side.

John was born March 18, 1936 in Fallon, NV to Joseph and Adele Serpa. Upon graduation from Churchill County High School in 1953, he went on to have a varied and colorful career including the U.S. Army, cattle ranching, owning a bait & tackle shop, selling and appraising real estate, selling insurance and was even a co-owner of the Fallon A&W Restaurant. John was also a proud Nevadan, and served the public over many years as a 37th District Assemblyman, Churchill County Commissioner and Churchill County Public Administrator.

John had many interests and hobbies. He was a pilot since 1957 and formerly owned a Cessna 120. He built the family cabin near Independence Creek in Northern California, and spent significant time there with family and friends before selling the property in 2015. He also enjoyed refurbishing small tractors, backhoes and fishing boats in his later years. To many Fallonites, he was John the Boat Man on KVLV's Trading Post each week. Most recently, even while receiving hospice services, he loved driving his side-by-side ATV, "Little Jim". Most of all, John valued time spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

John was the last of the Fallon Serpa siblings. To his happy surprise, he lived past 73, which was longer than anyone in his immediate family. He was then hoping to make it to 85, but sadly Mother Nature had other plans.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Serpa Jr.; sister, Emma Duffney; son-in-law, Doyle Nicholson; and beloved wife, Phyllis Serpa.

John is survived by his children, Shari Nicholson of Fallon, Ilene (Bruce) Jonas of Elko, Tami Dufresne of Carson City, Jan (Dave) Nelson of Sheridan, Wyoming, John (Kandy) Kent of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren J.D. Nicholson, Quinn and Bailey Jonas, Trey and Cole Dufresne, Steven (Amanda), Kelly and Katy Nelson, Kelly Ann and Carson Kent; great-grandchild Coy Nelson; numerous nephews and nieces and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oats Park Art Center, 151 E. Park St. in Fallon, NV on Saturday, July 21, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Churchill Arts Council, PO Box 2204, Fallon, NV 89407, or your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Fallon, 775-423-2255.