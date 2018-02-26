John W. Woodbridge

John W. WoodbridgeFebruary 26, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 26, 2018John W. Woodbridge, 60 of Carson City, passed away on February 22, 2018. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesRoxanne “Roxy” Marie ZavalRobert Arthur GraysonTimothy Alan TolmanGilbert (“Gilles”) LagourgueScotty AtchianTrending SitewideNevada prison OT reduced dramatically in just one pay periodManhunt prompts lockdown at China SpringFallon Lady Wave capture second state titleCarson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be releasedEmpire Ranch being sold, turned into soccer complex