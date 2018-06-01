John Whitaker (Whit) McGuinness

3 March 1947 – 23 May 2018

It saddens us to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother from a long courageous battle with cancer on May 23, 2018 in Sacramento, Ca.

Whit was born to Peter McGuinness Sr and Kathleen Smith in Springfield, Ma. He graduated from The Morgan School in 1965 and went on to attend Quinnipiac University on a soccer scholarship. He served in the Army from

April 1966- June 1969 where he was wounded in action and received two purple hearts.

He moved to Carson City in early 1970's and met his first wife Bennie and was married for 30 years. Whit was an avid body builder and sports lover. After Bennies passing he found his next love Melissa Corey and

was married on March 24, 2017.

He is survived by his wife Melissa, children Megan (Patrick) and Peter, stepchildren Mathew, Sara and Ryan, four grandchildren and numerous brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00pm Friday June 8th, at Calvary Chapel 1635 Clearview Dr. Carson City. A reception following the ceremony will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers please donate

to bethematch.org