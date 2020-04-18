John William Lanning

Provided Photo

John William Lanning January 21, 1977 – March 29, 2020

John William Lanning passed away on March 29, 2020 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

John was born to Jeff Lanning and Deborah Sloan Lanning on Jan. 21, 1977 in Anaheim, CA.

He is survived by his wife Laura Baldwin Lanning and son Drake Lanning. Also, father Jeff Lanning (Kathy), mother Debbie Vanderstelt (Marty), sister Chander Watson, brother Justin Lanning, step-mother Laura Lanning (Mike), brother-in-law Eric Baldwin (Amy), mother-in-law Donna Baldwin, niece Kylee, nephews Trevor and Matthew, and numerous extended family and friends.

John’s greatest joy was spending time with his son. They loved riding motorcycles, bird hunting, training their dogs (Two and Barley) and watching, coaching and playing soccer.

John worked construction all around Northern Nevada, California and Idaho.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.