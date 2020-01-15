Jolene Marie Hoxsie November 29, 1979 – December 3, 2019

Family and friends mourn the loss of Jolene Marie Hoxsie, 40, who passed suddenly on December 3, 2019.

She is survived by her mother Linda, brothers Kevin (Carson City), Bill (Oregon) and Brian (Washington) and her dog Teae.

Jolene never met a stranger. Once she knew someone, they were “family.” All sorts of personalities were drawn to her – the 2-legged kind as well as the 4-legged varieties. She suffered with many serious health issues but still brought joy to so many. Her raucous laughter as well as her great and giving spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.Jolene was born in Salem, Oregon. Her family moved to Carson City, Nevada in 1986 where her father Terry Hoxsie owned Courtesy Auto Repair in the 1990’s. He passed away in May of 2019. Jolene graduated from Carson High School and held various clerical and other jobs as her health permitted.

Her remains have been cremated and will be carried to the Oregon coast she loved so much. Plans for a celebration of life, possibly camping related, will be announced at a future date. Donations may be made in her name to the Carson City Humane Society.