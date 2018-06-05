August 21, 1941 ~ June 3, 2018

Jon Crawford Sprague passed away peacefully at home in Fallon, Nevada, the morning of June 3, 2018.

Jon was born in Holyoke, Colorado, August 21, 1941, the eldest son of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Marion Sprague and sister, Shelly Fisher and brother-in-law Jerry, Libby, MT. He is survived by siblings, Judy (Jerry) Clore, Charlottesville, VA, Andrea (Will) Davis, Hudson, CO and Kirk (Janet) Sprague, Champion, NE.

He graduated from Holyoke High School in 1959, where he was an accomplished wrestler and football player. Jon then went on to attend Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado and attained the degree of Engineer of Mines in 1968. He loved his chosen profession and managed mines in Alaska and the Western United States.

His favorite mine was Rawhide Mine, 68 miles South East of Fallon. While working there as a Mine Manager he fell in love with the Fallon area. While giving a mine tour he met and is survived by the love of his life Beverley Ann House. Jon and Beverley were married two years later on June 12th, 1993.

Together they were blessed with a loving family of three sons, Christopher Sprague, Colorado Springs, CO, Shane Lambert House, Fallon, NV, Nery Perez Sprague, Reno, NV and three daughters, Anna L. Bateman (Curtis) Fallon, NV, Michelle Pearce (Lynn) Fallon, NV, and Shirley Hiatt (Bart) Fallon, NV. During 25 years of marriage, Jon and Beverley's family grew to include 20 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He retired from mining and then taught as a substitute teacher for Churchill and Lyon County School Districts. He was also a dedicated foster parent for troubled boys through Washoe County. Jon had a fine appreciation for the arts and was a generous member of the Churchill Arts Center.He lived a full and happy life accomplishing much but never missing an opportunity to take the time to point out a sunrise or a sunset. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends across the country.

There will be no services per his request.

Donations in Jon's memory can be made to Churchill Arts Center, 151 E. Park St. Fallon, NV 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406, 775-423-8928.