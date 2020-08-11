It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Jon H. Bode. He is survived by his wife Rosie, daughter Barbara, son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Michael, Marisa and Nicholas, brother Robert Bode and wife Karen, nephew and niece Stephen and Sarah.

Jon proudly served his country during time of was and peace. He was a retired Navy E8 NCO defender of freedom, country and our flag, a lover of God and Family. A true Hero.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 31st at 9:30 am at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition officiated the service.

Jon you are home in Heaven with God Our Father, forever in Eternal Life and Peace.