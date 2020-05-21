Jonathan Hixson

Provided Photo

Sherry Lynn-Marie Jones July 26, 1957 – May 10, 2020

Jeffrey Lee Hixson August 2, 1979 – May 10, 2020

On Sunday May 10, 2020 John Hixson, his wife Sherry and son Jeff died in a car accident on highway 132, near their ranch in Canby, CA.

John and Sherry were married on August 28, 1976.

Beloved and survived by their two daughters, Jasmin Ruiz and Shallen Braun, Sherrys siblings Perry, Gary & Barry, John’s siblings, Charles, Ginny, Susan and Jim, as well as 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.