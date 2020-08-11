Jonathan Phillip Brown

Provided Photo

Jonathan Phillip Brown (Phil Brown – Couch), 70, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away from complications of Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer on June 12, 2020. His wife Kelly was by his side, and in his final days he was surrounded by family, friends, and much love.

Phil was preceded in death by his father Edward Brown, and he’s survived by his mother Betty, wife Kelly, sister and brother-in-law Pam and Steve, daughter and son-in-law Candace and Dave, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Kimberlee, son Luke, son/nephew Ryan, grandchildren Cassandra, Cheyanne, Kipton, Carter, Kaylee, and Claire.

Phil was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2019, and fought as best he could right up until his very last breath. He was an inspiration, a good friend, and the most loving husband I could ask for. He will be missed, but what he added to life was priceless.

Due to Covid 19 a proper Celebration of Life will be postponed until Spring of 2021. A small intimate service will be held in August 2020, and will be shared on Facebook and YouTube.