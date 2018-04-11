Joseph B. Allegretti

Feb 21, 1938 – Apr 06, 2018

Joe was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 21st, 1938, to Albert J. and Mary R. Allegretti. He passed away quietly in his sleep on April 6th, 2018, in Carson City, Nevada, following a brief battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert John Allegretti and Mary Rowe Maher; his brother John, and his sisters Mary (McGoldrick), Joannie, and Margaret.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen; his sister Jeanne Barnes; brother Tom; sons Joseph (Kelly), Michael (Diana), James (Katie); daughter Maura (Chad Woods); grandchildren Adrianna, Anthony, Melanie, Michael, Matthew, Dominic, Zane, Sean, Audrey, Luc, and Claire; as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Joe grew up in the San Fernando Valley, attending St. Charles Borromeo (North Hollywood) and St. Francis de Sales (Sherman Oaks) elementary schools and Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks). After high school he attended Valley College, Loyola Marymount University and USC. He received an honorary degree from the University of Portland in 2001.

Joe, along with his father, Al, built Allegretti & Company from a small manufacturing shop in North Hollywood, to a major producer of electric lawn and garden products, with facilities in three countries, employing thousands of workers. After the sale of the manufacturing business in the early 90s, Joe reinvented himself into an investor and property manager, and turned to another passion of his: philanthropy.

Under his direction, the Albert J. and Mary R. Allegretti Family Foundation provided dozens of scholarships to the University of Portland, the University of Notre Dame, Santa Clara University, and other institutions of higher education. He also provided scholarships and grants to students who attended Notre Dame, Louisville, and Bishop Manogue (Reno) High Schools, as well as providing financial assistance to students attending parochial schools in the San Fernando Valley.

The professional achievement of which he was most proud was keeping his beloved Notre Dame High School from having to close its doors in the early 1980s. Joe oversaw the transition of Notre Dame High School to a coeducational institution run by a lay board of directors. Approximately 10,000 students have gone on to become Notre Dame High School graduates as a result of his efforts.

Joe enjoyed golf, hunting, and playing cards. He also loved driving. He would drive from Carson City to board meetings in Portland; to North Dakota and Imperial County, California for hunting trips; to Ontario, Canada for family vacations and gatherings; and all points in between.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame High School – 13465 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423 – on Saturday, April 21st, at 11:00 AM.

Joe will be missed by all of us.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Allegretti/Casano Scholarship at Notre Dame High School or to the University of Portland.