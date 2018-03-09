February 26, 1924 ~ March 2, 2018

Joseph Louis Erquiaga, life long resident of Fallon, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2018.

Louie was born February 26, 1924 in Fallon, Nevada, one of the seven children born to Marcelino and Eladia Erquiaga. Louie attended schools in Fallon, graduating from Churchill County High School in 1942. Soon after graduation he was drafted into the US Army for the Korean conflict.

Upon his return, Louie began his life long work, his love was ranching and he did spend his life enjoying it.

Louie was always very active within the community, helping his children and others with their 4-H or FFA projects. Fallon Elks Lodge 2239, where he was a Life member for over 30 years and was a Past Exalted Ruler. He was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church, belonged to Knights of Columbus 4828 for over 35 years, he was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and Past Grand Knight. Louie was also a Past Commander with the VFW. He held a life membership to the NRA, which he had been a member for over 60 years. Also on his list was the Fallon Farm Bureau being a member for 50 years.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents, five of his siblings and son, Donald Erquiaga.

Louie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Erquiaga; son, Ty Erquiaga; daughters, Kathleen (Carl) Trott of Chandler, AZ., Marian Erquiaga, fiancée, Craig Schindler of Carlsbad, New Mexico; grandchildren, Heidi and Tyler Erquiaga, Hanna Erquiaga, Chris and Breanne Trott; sister, Carmen Bell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at The Gardens Chapel, 2949 Austin Hwy, Fallon, NV on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 6 PM with the Elks Lodge performing their ritual at 6:30 followed by Recitation of the Rosary.

Funeral Mass will be said at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 850 W. Fourth Street, 10 AM on Saturday, March 17, 2018, a potluck gathering will follow Mass at the Elks Lodge, 93 W Center Street.

Burial will be on Monday, March 19th, at 11 AM at Churchill County Cemetery with Military Honors.

Donations may be made in Louie's memory to Churchill 4-H or FFA; Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund; Elks Scholarship Fund or St Patrick's Building Fund.

Arrangements have been made by The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928.