Joseph Patrick Pahl

June 17, 1984 ~ February 1, 2018

Joseph was born on Father's Day, June 17, 1984 to Arthur and Toni Pahl in Reno, Nevada. Joseph went missing on December 10, 2017, and was found deceased in the desert northeast of Fallon, Nevada on February 1, 2018.

Joseph was known as "Joey", "Joe-Joe", or "Joe-Roe" to his family and friends. Joey attended school in Churchill County and received his high school diploma from American Home School, graduating in 2004. Joey played baseball in his youth and was nicknamed "Babe Ruth" because of his statue size and once Joey connected with the ball, it was "outta the park".

Joey worked various jobs in the construction and concrete fields. He had a big heart, twinkling blue eyes, and infectious smile, all while battling many illnesses in his life – most of which he kept private from friends and family, so as not to concern those he loved most.

Joey loved the great outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. He was a formidable player at pinochle, cribbage, and horseshoes. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family – especially his nieces Zoe and Eliora, who loved their Uncle Joey.

Joey was preceded in death by his father Arthur Pahl; his paternal grandfather Arthur Pahl Sr.; his maternal grandfather Plenny Herness; and his maternal grandmother Evelyn Herness.

Joey is survived by his mother Toni Pahl; sister Abigail Sherman; brother-in-law Matthew Sherman; brother Peter Pahl; nieces Zoe and Eliora; grandmother Patricia (Bob) Starkweather; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and of course, a man's best friend, his dog Katie.

Joey's family wants to express their deepest and overwhelming gratitude to all of Joey's friends and to the community for helping them find Joey and bring him home. Your outpouring of love, concern, support, and prayers will never be forgotten!

Joey, you were loved by all and we will miss you deeply every day.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm. All are welcome!