Joseph T. Jones

Provided Photo

Joe Jones passed away at his home on September 9, 2020. He was born in Waterloo, New York, on November 2, 1930.

He began his life with his loving mother, Ruth Morehouse Jones and hard-working father and farmer, Philip “Phil” Jones in Waterloo, New York. Joe graduated Waterloo High School in 1948. He began his service to our country in the Army on June 12, 1951 until his honorable discharge on March 20, 1957.

After his service in the Army, Joe worked for Evans Chemetics, a chemical warehouse in Waterloo, New York for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 0435 in Waterloo, New York and also as a lifetime volunteer in the Waterloo Fire Department.

He reunited with his home town sweetheart in 1999 and moved to California. Later, both moved to Carson City, Nevada in 2006.

Joe is survived by his sister, Jesse DiCicco, sister-in-law, Lena Jones, step-daughter, Kathleen Barry and, several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father, Phillip Jones, mother, Ruth Jones, brothers Louis Jones, Paul Jones, sister, Elizabeth Miller, brothers-in-law, Jacob DiCicco and Ken Miller.

A small service will be held in his honor on: Friday, September 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans section of the Carson City Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no reception following this service.

Donations may be made in his honor to any organization that serves and supports American Veterans or to Rural Nevada Retired &Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Carson City, Nevada.