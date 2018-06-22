March 2, 1925 ~ June 21, 2018

Josephine (Jody) Lucille Thurston, passed away peacefully at her home in Fallon on June 21, 2018.

Jody was born March 2, 1925 in Whittier, California to Cleto and Emily Torres. She went through schools in Whittier, upon graduating from high school at 18, she went to work in the factory as a Rosie the Riveter.

At age 20 she married Ted Thurston, who she had known since high school. At the time of his death in 2003 they had been married 59 years and had raised eight children.

The Thurston's moved to Fallon in 1976. Jody was a very caring, spiritual person. Her family and her church kept her very active within the community. She was a member of St Patrick's Church, a member of the Woman's Guild,

she taught catechism at the church for many years. Jody was a stay at home mom, but with 8 children she was very busy and she was always there for her children.She was a great supporter of her children and grandchildren through

all their sporting events.

Rosary will be said at 6:30 PM on Friday, June 29, 2018 at The Gardens Chapel.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 A M with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass.

Burial will be at 2:00 PM at The Gardens Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Jody's memory to St Patrick's Building Fund, 850 West 4th Street, Fallon, NV. 89406

Arrangements are being handled by The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 894906 775-423-8928