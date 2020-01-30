Josephine Marie Reimold January 23, 2020 ~ January 23, 2020

Josephine Marie Reimold was born with her angel wings on January 23, 2020. She was very loved by her parents Cheyenne and Maxwell Reimold.

Josephine has sisters Paityn, Savannah, Remy and Mackenzie that were ready to teach her about the world and all of the love it holds.

She is also survived and loved by grandparents Andy and Kim Reimold, Allen Ashley. Uncle Zack Reimold (Minnie), Uncle Dakota Ashley, Uncle Kodiak Ashley, Aunt Sierra Ashley, great grandparents Micheal and Susan Grady, great grandma Virginia Reimold, great grandma Iona Dulin, great-great Aunt Alice Reimold and numerous cousins.

Donations can be made to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Photography.