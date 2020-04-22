Josh Copp
Joshua J. Copp September 24, 1975 – March 17, 2020
Joshua entered this world, September 24, 1975 in Carson City, NV. He passed from this world March 17, 2020 in Dayton, NV.
He is survived by his wife, Jenn Copp, a son, Jesse Copp, a step daughter, Jaake Valentino, a step son, Dillon Taylor and five step granddaughters. He is also survived by his mother, Karen Copp, father, Brian Jamison, A daughter, Jada Copp. Also, a brother, Dustin Bachstein, a Sister, Savannah Bachstein, an Uncle an Aunt, several cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as his grandparents Marlene and Joe Pearson.
No services planned at this time.