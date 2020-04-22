Joshua entered this world, September 24, 1975 in Carson City, NV. He passed from this world March 17, 2020 in Dayton, NV.

He is survived by his wife, Jenn Copp, a son, Jesse Copp, a step daughter, Jaake Valentino, a step son, Dillon Taylor and five step granddaughters. He is also survived by his mother, Karen Copp, father, Brian Jamison, A daughter, Jada Copp. Also, a brother, Dustin Bachstein, a Sister, Savannah Bachstein, an Uncle an Aunt, several cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as his grandparents Marlene and Joe Pearson.

No services planned at this time.