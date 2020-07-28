Joshua Dustin Reynolds

Joshua pasted way in his sleep Friday night from a heart attack.

Joshua graduated from Lewisville High School of Lewisville, Texas in 2000 and moved to Carson City in 2007.

Joshua was a professional truck driver and a passionate gamer.

Joshua is survived by his father Frank Reynolds and his stepmother, Sharon Reynolds of Carson City, also his brothers Butch, Richard and Shane and his step brother Michael Carrasco of Dallas, Texas.

Services are being held at Autumn Funeral Home at 1575 N. Lompa Ln this Friday, July 31st from 5 to 6 PM.

Josh, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure ~ Love Dad.