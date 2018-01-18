September 11, 1984 ~ January 12, 2018

Joshua Lee Hickman was born on September 11th, 1984 in Carson City, Nevada to Becky East and Larry Hickman. He passed away peacefully, to God's arms, surrounded by his family on January 12th, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada.

Josh attended schools in Douglas County and graduated in 2003. He enjoyed a wide range of music, action movies and video games. Josh was particularly fond of chatting with friends and family about favorite super heroes, kitties, and

the comedy sketches he loved watching. He played a special part in all of the lives he touched and we will miss him dearly.

Josh was preceded in death by his dad, Larry Hickman; grandparents, Louis & Leona East; and step-dad, Tom Borda.

He is survived by mom, Becky Borda; brothers, Daniel Hickman and Zachary (and wife Brandi) Hickman, nephew Mickey; grandmother Margaret White; and uncle Mark East.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, January 27th, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Hilltop Community Church. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Josh's life. We ask that you wear a Super Hero or movie/tv character Tee-Shirt in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics, attn: Phil Brown, 975 Kennedy Dr. Carson City, NV 90706 (please make check out to Special Olympics Nevada, memo "In honor of Josh Hickman").

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers, teaching staff, and medical professionals that have cared for Josh over the years.