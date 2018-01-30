August 8, 1979 ~ January 22, 2018

Joshua Lee Irvine, born on August 8, 1979 in California, passed away on January 22, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada.

He is survived by his parents Tom and Elaine Irvine; sister Jennifer Owings and nieces Kayla and Nevaeh Irvine.

Our loving son, Josh, will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at 3:00 pm at the Carson City Community Center, 850 E. William St., in the Sierra Room.

To share a memory of Josh Irvine, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net.