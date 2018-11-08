Joyce Ann Wiese

October 19, 1942 ~ November 3, 2018

Joyce passed unexpectedly at the age of 76 in Reno on November 3, 2018 and will be greatly missed.

She was born to Sarah and Andy Davis in Los Angeles and grew up in Sacramento, CA, with her siblings Mary and Dewey.

Joyce moved to San Francisco at the age of 17 and worked with early computers for a railroad company.

She met Allen in 1966 and they married in Carson City in 1967. She and Allen lived in Pacifica, CA. where they raised two sons, Randall and Daryl.

Joyce was active in the church and worked with See's Candies for several years. Joyce and Allen retired to Carson City where they have lived for nearly 20 years.

Joyce loved to bake and cook, always enjoyed sewing and crafts, and later in life was an avid quilter. She enjoyed travel and particularly loved road trips. Joyce was a longtime Giant's baseball fan. She was a loving person with a strong laugh and she loved to help out friends and family when needed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her loving parents and her brother Dewey.

She is survived by her husband Allen; sons Randall and Daryl; and her sister Mary.

A Celebration of Life will be held the 17th of November from 3 pm to 5pm at David Walley's Resort Hot Springs & Spa, 2001 Foothill Rd., Genoa, NV 89411.