Joyce Arlene Olson Barrett 1932 – 2020

Joyce Arlene Olson Barrett passed away January 8, 2020 in Folsom, California. She was born in Lewistown, Montana, the daughter of Elmer and Marye (Kidder) Olson. She graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa majoring in music education. She married Howard Eugene (Gene) Barrett on July 25, 1954.

She and Gene began their married life teaching in Troy, Montana from 1954-1956. During the summer of 1955 they lived in Yellowstone National Park where Gene worked as a Park Ranger. In 1956 they moved to Helena, Montana where their first two daughters were born. They then moved to Carson City, Nevada in 1959 where their third daughter was born. In 2014, Joyce moved to a wonderful retirement community in Folsom, California.

In Carson City, Joyce actively served the community in countless ways. She was the organist at the First United Methodist Church for 55 years. She was on the Board of the Community Concert Association for many years, including as President. She assisted in initiating the building of the Carson City Community Center and the Brewery Arts Center. She was active on the Bicentennial Committee and implemented the Concerts at the Capitol. Other volunteer services included: Children’s Choir Director, Bible School Teacher, Girl Scout Leader and foster parent. She also taught piano lessons and when Dayton was unable to find a school music teacher, she filled in for several months.

She routinely visited nearby assisted living and nursing homes where she would bring laughter and smiles with her lively music. She was often seen riding her bike or walking to visit someone in need of support, prayers or an empathetic ear.

Joyce’s faith and dedication to serving God was evidenced by every moment of her life, in everything she did and everything she said. Her selflessness and graciousness as well as her positive, enthusiastic spirit and priceless sense of humor brought comfort, peace and joy to so many people, but most especially to her family who will miss her deeply.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her husband as well as one sister, Sylvia (Olson) Anderson.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Jody (Lauren) Rider of Folsom, CA, Jo Lee (Rick) Schuler of Cheyenne, WY and Jill (Karen Brunetti) of Temecula, CA, four grandchildren and their spouses, Adrienne Schuler (Kyle) Bangert of Cheyenne WY, Bailey Rider (Greg) Stark of Roseville, CA, Garin (Cheyenne Humphrey-fiancé) Schuler of Cheyenne, WY, and Barry (Megan) Rider of South Lake Tahoe, CA, one step-granddaughter and her spouse Keri Rider (Brian) Gonsalves of Kings Beach, CA, five great-grandchildren, Eli and Mason Stark, Corbin and Adelyn Bangert, and Hunter Rider, one step-great-granddaughter, Delaney Gonsalves, and one sister, Lois (Olson) Lett of Peoria, AZ and numerous nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Division Street, Carson City, Nevada, with a reception immediately following.