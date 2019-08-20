Joyce Arms April 24, 1927 ~ August 16, 2019

Joyce Arms passed away August 16th, 2019 in Carson City, NV. She was born in Dixon, CA on April 24th, 1927. She was surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Arms and her brother Bob Nickum.

Joyce an optimistic and positive woman filled with pride and joy. She enjoyed traveling with her friends, her involvement in many clubs, reading novels, and spending time with her family. One of her favorite expressions she loved to say was "what good things are going to happen to me today?"

Joyce touched the hearts of many as she will be greatly missed by her daughter Leslie, son-in-law Roger, grand daughter Emily, sister-in-law Ann, niece Amy, nephews David and Matthew and their spouses. She will also be missed by her many friends that loved her so much.

She is with Jesus now, in Heaven the most beautiful place in the world. May she rest in peace.