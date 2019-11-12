Joyce Crook Wadsworth Feb 2, 1944- Nov 2, 2019

Joyce Crook Wadsworth was born February 2, 1944, in Fallon, Nevada, to Royal Don and Willmuth Witt Crook. Surrounded by family in her home on November 2, 2019, she passed peacefully and sweetly from this life to the next.

In July 1962, she met Franklin Brent Wadsworth. She attended the University of Nevada Reno where she graduated with a teaching degree in home economics. Brent and Joyce were married June 7, 1966, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After living and working on the Spanish Ranch in Elko County, they settled in Fallon where they purchased her parents’ farm and raised ten children.

At a young age, Joyce gained a love of learning and remained active in her pursuit of knowledge her entire life. Joyce and Brent unitedly endeavored to fulfill their divine charge and responsibility of nurturing, teaching, and raising their children. Joyce is and ever will be a dedicated wife and mother and is adored by her posterity. She is beloved by all who know her. Her quiet strength of love and kindness is the essence of her greatness.She is truly an example of a person whose life has been devoted to the pursuit of Christlike qualities and attributes.

She is survived by her siblings; her beloved, eternal husband, Brent; and their ten children and spouses, Nathan (Annalee), James (Kim), Joseph (Montse), Anna Drishinski (Darren), Jacob(Pam), Rose Mary Bair (Brent), Benjamin (Harmony), Ammon (Charmane), Sylvia Jolley (Tucker), Joanna Burkhart (Brennan); fifty-five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 16th, in Fallon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 450 North Taylor Street.

A reception will immediately follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406