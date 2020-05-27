JT (Jake) Herrod Jr.

Provided Photo

J T Herrod, Jr., Jake, passed away May 2, 2020, at his home of 28 years in Fallon, NV.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Weed (Robert) of Fallon, and sons John N. Herrod (Sherrie) of Sierra Vista AZ, and R. Scott Herrod(Deanna) of San Diego CA., 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Born in Slayton TX, Feb. 20, 1927, Jake considered himself a Texan even though his family moved to Taft, CA when he was 5. He graduated from Taft Union High School, General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan and Utah State University. He taught at Taft Junior College for over 30 years after serving in the Army Air Corp during the Korean War. When he retired, he and his wife, Jean, moved to Fallon to be closer to family.

Jake had many interests. He raised homing pigeons, loved woodworking, and enjoyed dipping chocolates at holidays with his wife, Jean, who passed away 8 years before him. He worked in his yard, told stories, visited with people, watched clouds, listened to birds, and researched his family ancestors.

He was a boy scout and supported the scouts spending many Decembers at the Scout Christmas Tree lot on W. Williams. He loved watching sports, especially those his children and grandchildren were involved in. He likewise attended ballet recitals, band concerts, choir concerts and plays.

He contracted polio in 1953 and spent most of the rest of his life in braces, crutches, a walker and finally, a wheelchair the last 15 years. He never complained but was always looking for way to help others and make the best of his situation.

He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as Stake Patriarch in Bakersfield, CA and Fallon, NV for many years. He will be missed by all who knew him, loved him and could sense the goodness that radiated from him. We know it isn’t a permanent separation and we will be with him again.

Thank you to all who helped him, treated him so kindly and watched out for him. This is a great community we live in!

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, NV 775-423-2255