Nov 29, 1926 ~ Jun 9, 2019Mrs. Judy M. Bianchini, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at Carson-Tahoe Hospital. Judy walked this earth for ninety-two years, six months, and twelve days. On this journey, she was blessed to travel through all a full life can offer, knowing every point on the spectrum of the adventure of being alive, everything from great joy to great suffering. She lived a life of steadfast faith and now walks peacefully and eternally alongside Christ Jesus, her Lord and Savior.Judy Bianchini was born November 29, 1926 in Wing, North Dakota. During WWII, she moved to Stockton, California with her family where she developed a career in banking at Wells Fargo, and raised two children. Later, she worked side by side with her husband, Eddie, at a Stockton landmark, Marine Fisheries. Grandma "Keenie" (as her grandchildren affectionately called her when they couldn't pronounce Bianchini) was a persistent fighter, and served as a lifelong role model for how to take struggle and turn it into happiness. She made an impression on all who knew her as someone with opinions, tenacity, strength, and heart. Her doctors referred to her as "sassy," and she certainly carried that spirit with her all the days of her long life.Judy was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Stockton, where she embraced the art of service. When she moved to Carson City, Nevada in 2015, Judy joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville, Nevada and was a beloved member of Community Bible Study at Hilltop Church in Carson City. Judy was a learner, a reader, a creator, and a giver. She enjoyed living at the Lodge in Carson City. She loved people, games, puzzles, and music, and spent a lifetime developing a love for and skill in handwork and baking, which she passed on and shared with the people she loved and cared for during her life.Judy was welcomed home with open arms by those who preceded her in death: her parents, George and Lucy Piepkorn, her husband Edwin Bianchini, her two older brothers Claude and Foster Piepkorn and her younger sister Cleo Husemann.Judy was a dear friend and neighbor, and generously offered her wide smile, infectious laugh, and absolute graciousness to many, but none love her as much as those who survive her and will miss her greatly each day: her children, Sherri (Butch) Carlson and Donald White; stepson, Fred (Sharon) Bianchini; three grandchildren, Julie (Eric) Jackson, Ginger Carlson (Raphael Raphael), and Alex Carlson (Jen Matus); and six great-grandchildren: Julian Jackson, Montana Jackson, Hailey Jackson, Zeal Raphael, Anjali Raphael, and Peyton Carlson; sisters in-law Marilyn Ospital and Doris (Mike) Sallah; brother-in-law, Joseph Bianchini; family members Robert and Lynda Winter, along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends. The family also wishes to pay special mention and express gratitude to Traci Esquivel, Judy's home health nurse, who has shown great care and friendship this past year.To honor and celebrate Judy's active, passionate, and generous life, friends are invited to join her family for a memorial service this Friday, June 14th, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville, Nevada. A reception will follow.Judy Bianchini believed in stewardship and sharing the gifts we have been given. To honor Judy and her passion for always making the lives of children a little brighter, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests and sends thanks for donations to be made in Judy's name to: The Trinity Lutheran Child Care Scholarship fund.