Julia Proctor

Julia Ann Proctor Jun 29, 1941 ~ Nov 5, 2019

On November 5th, 2019, Julia A. Proctor, 78, began her run with the angels. She is an inspiration and well loved by all those who knew her.

Julia was born June 29th, 1941, in Bovey, Minnesota to Jacob and Daisy Palkki.

She is survived by her four children Gail (Crane), William, Edward, and Robert Proctor, sister Beverly and brother Kenny, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At her request, a private family celebration will be held.