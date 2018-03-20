September 4, 1925 – March 4, 2018

June Brenner passed away peacefully in Reno, Nevada, the afternoon of Sunday, March 4th, 2018 just thirty minutes after saying goodbye to her family and loved ones, and receiving "last Rites" by Father Joseph. She was 92 years of age, and died of natural causes.

June was born in Salem, Oregon to Laura and Ben Kantleberg. There she grew up and graduated from High School.

She then met Willis (Bill) Thomas, married soon after and moved to Glendale, California. Her first born, Randy, and 2nd born, Irene Claire were born there. Then the family moved to a starter home on Wentworth Street in Tujunga, California where the couple had their third child, Jonathan, (Jon). The family spent nine happy years swimming in a bright turquoise 4 foot pool and enjoying an acre of yard, playing, while June did a bit of modeling and later worked as a Secretary.

After the twenty year marriage ended, June went on to marry Sy Brenner and spent the next 40 happy years with him living in Northridge and Glendale, CA., Kanehoe, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Carson City, where Sy then passed away in 2004. She always exclaimed that the years living in Hawaii were her happiest. The last six years of her life were spent in Reno, Nevada.

During June's 50's, 60's, 70's and beyond, she experienced and blossomed into a woman with a wealth of creative talents as her family watched in awe. She went to college to learn French and Piano. She started oil painting and produced many beautiful paintings of wild life and flowers. She had a beautiful voice and joined choral groups and traveled to Europe to sing with these groups. She acted in plays in Community Theatre and found herself winning Thespian Awards. She joined a dance troupe to entertain Senior Citizens at their various Assisted Living quarters. To see her in these roles was quite extraordinary. She so enjoyed these endeavors in her life, as did her family.

June's, husband's, Bill and Sy, mother and father, three step-children and grandparents preceeded her in death.

She is survived by her three children, Randy (Mikiko), Irene Claire (Dan) and Jon; grandchildren, Brett, Laurel, JP, Brian; seven great grand-children and her closest girlfriend, LaVonne.

June's family is especially grateful for the loving care that she received at Terracina Home Care, and Circle of Life Hospice Care.

A small gathering will be at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City on March 26, 2018. Her final resting place will be in Forest Lawn Mortuary in California next to Sy.

June loved giving to many animal charities and would be honored to have you do the same if you wish to OSPCA, in lieu of flowers.