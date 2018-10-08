June M. Dutton

June 19, 1934 ~ August 29, 2018

The family of June Dutton, with heavy hearts, announce her passing on August 29th at Stone Valley Alzheimer's Special Care Center, where she was a resident for 20 months.

June was born on June 19, 1934 and raised in Elgin, Illinois. She moved to Nevada 20 years ago, residing in Dayton, Nevada for most of that time.

God blessed June with outstanding organizational skills that she used her entire life. She was an executive secretary for WR Meadows, Inc. in Elgin for 26 years, a church secretary in Boscobel, Wisconsin and at River of Life Church in Dayton. She was also a secretary for several RV groups in the Carson Valley.

June loved the Lord and used her wonderful musical talent as an organist for many churches throughout her life. Her other love was for rescue dogs, adopting many of them over her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Chuck. She is survived by step-son Craig (Becky) of Reno, step-daughter Char (Myron) of Reno and a brother John (Angie) of Inverness, Illinois. June is also survived by six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Stone Valley, Kindred Hospice and three of God's angels here on earth, Betty and Don of Dayton and Rose of Reno, for their care and love for June. We also want to thank Jerry, Janet and Chris of Covenant Presbyterian Church (Reno) for their faithful weekly services at Stone Valley, bringing music and the message to the residents and staff.

Per June's request, please submit any donations to: Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary, 555 US Highway 395 North, Washoe Valley, NV 89704.