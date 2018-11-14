January 18, 1924 ~ November 9, 2018

Viola "June" Miller Peterson was born January 18, 1924 in San Diego, CA and recently died on November 9, 2018 in Carson City, NV at the age of 94.

Her parents were William Toms and Ethel Viola Kellogg of San Diego, CA. Her brother and 3 sisters predeceased her.

June is survived by her last surviving sibling, her sister Frances Moore; her husband Richard Peterson; her daughter Patricia (Chuck) Watson of Carson City, NV; and sons Wesley (Faye) Miller of Tampa, FLA and Kenneth (Ethel) Miller of Gardnerville, NV. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

A native of San Diego, CA, June lived in Coolidge, AZ with her husband Marion Miller and moved to Carson City, NV in the 1960's. Before marrying her first husband, Marion Miller, she worked in 1942 at North Island in San Diego as a "Rosie the Riveter" in an aviation plant. They were married in April 1943 for 42 years, until his death in 1986. Her husband Marion was a Vice President for Southwest Gas Co. in NV and was with them for 38 years. After her first husband died, she traveled northern Europe, New Zealand and Australia. In 2002 she married Richard Peterson of Carson City, NV who was a former Carson City supervisor.

June volunteered for several years at Carson Tahoe Hospital as a Pink Lady as well as a volunteer at Caron City Chamber of Commerce.

She will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend.

Services will be determined at a later date by her family.