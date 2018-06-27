Justo Manuel Mariscal

Justo Manuel MariscalJune 27, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 27, 2018Justo Manuel Mariscal, 50 died June 27, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesJoanne D. Thomas-RodeferIn Loving Memory of Evelyn Marie “Moo Moo” LarsenJosephine (Jody) Lucille ThurstonKurt MuenchWinston “Wink” RichardsTrending SitewideDidn’t get a break at McDonalds says Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeCarson City Fandango’s new dance card: Convention centerBagpipes, kilts and rock & roll Saturday in CarsonDrug bust in Carson City yields five arrestsKing’s Canyon waterfall a Carson City treasure