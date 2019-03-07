Karen Alice Kramer

March 16, 1961 – January 22, 2019

Karen 57, passed away at her home, losing her battle against Lung Cancer.She was preceded in death by her parents and her beautiful daughter, Kara Kramer. Karen is survived by her husband, Duane, granddaughter, Oriona, and other family members.

We would like to invite her close family and friends to a Celebration of Life reception at the home of Chris and Kathy Wolfe on March 16th, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Please call 775-246-0813 or 775-461-0382 for details.