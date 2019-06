November 27, 1963 ~ June 11, 2019Karen L. Joost, 55, passed away June 11, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Born November 11, 1963, to Rodney and Carol Joost.She is survived by her mother and sister, Karla Joost Reed, both of Carson City; aunt and uncle, Cynthia and Don Redican of Meridian, Idaho; and numerous cousins.Many thanks to Eden Hospice, especially Barbara, Amy, and Bryce.Per Karen’s request, no services are scheduled.