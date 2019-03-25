Katherine H. Mallery of Carson City passed away on February 14. She was 93 years old. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Henry Lindenman, an immigrant artist/engraver from Germany and Katherina (Leitz) Lindenman, a feisty farmer from The Palouse. Katherine met the man she would marry, H. W. Mallery, an Ensign in the Navy, at a roller rink in Manhattan during WW II. After the war, she and her new husband embarked on a vigorous and fulfilling life, living in small towns and large ones all across the country, as he took various jobs as a geologist and she began raising their family. Carson City became home beginning in 1962, and she eventually worked for many years at Carson-Tahoe hospital as a medicine nurse. Together, they camped and hiked, climbed peaks, and traveled extensively, both home and abroad, and raised four sons. Though she happily embraced the "wild west" of Nevada, Katherine never forgot she was a New Yorker too.

Katherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2004 and leaves behind four sons, three daughters-in-law, many loving grandchildren, and just missed the birth of her first great-grand

child by a mere eight days. Katherine is greatly missed. The family thanks the staff at The Lodge, Eden Home and Hospice care, caregiver Jenn Moushey and longtime caregiver and friend

Johana Castro.