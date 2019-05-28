Katheryn (Kay) Carol Millard

June 28, 1932 – May 23, 2019

Kay Millard, 86, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at her home in Minden, Nevada.



Kay was born in Osceola, Iowa on June 28, 1932. She also lived in Minnesota, Washington and California before moving to Carson City in 1963.

She worked at the Nevada State Highway Department, where she assisted in developing a new computer system for them. She left there to join the family business, Millard Realty. She spent the last 10 years of her career as an office manager for Dr. Ed Lynn.

Kay was an avid animal lover and also loved to travel. Over the years she was able to travel to several other countries and experience many different cultures. She was very active with church activities throughout her lifetime.

After retiring in 1997, she became very active as a volunteer with the Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary for many years and received their Volunteer of the Year award. She served both as an officer and their bookkeeper. But for Kay, her favorite part of retirement, was being able to spend more time with her family, which was very important to her.

Kay now joins her parents, Howard and Mildred Jones, and her sisters, Pat Taylor and Lois Millard, in Heaven.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Annie Millard, and her daughter, Vonda Millard. She also will be missed by her 3 granddaughters , Aja Harger (Bard), Brandy Molina (Ben) and Nicole Solt (Jasen) and her 6 great grandchildren, Julian, Kai, Esmay, Sebastian, Jacksen and Tyler.

Viewing will be at 11:00, with a memorial service following at 12:00, on Saturday, June 1st, at Walton’s Funeral Home, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City, NV.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the home of Randy and Annie Millard.