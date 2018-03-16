January 20, 1962 – March 8, 2018

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kathleen Jane Gallagher. Kathy was born in Carson City on Jan 20, 1962 and departed this life on March 8, 2018.

Kathy was together with her husband Michael Gallagher for 44 years. They raised two amazing daughters together. Kathy had many different titles in her lifetime. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, artist, compositor, confidante and friend to many.

Kathy graduated from Carson High School in 1978. She resided in Covington, Washington where she was employed as a postal worker in various King County post offices. She was loved by all of her colleagues, customers and will be sincerely missed. Kathy was a selfless person, putting the needs of others before the needs of herself.

Kathy is survived by her husband, two daughters, Katelyn and Margaret, siblings Miles Neighbors (Sami), Mike Neighbors (Cindy) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Catherine Hlavaty, her stepfather Bud Hlavaty, brother Tim, older sister Annie and younger sister Carolyn.

A celebration of life for Kathy will take place Saturday March 24, 11am-3pm in Gardnerville, NV. at The Fish Rancho Family Service Center 921 Mitch Dr. Gardnerville, NV. 89460.

Memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to the GWDC, http://www.grizzlydiscoveryctr.org/joinsupport/donate