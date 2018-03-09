Kathleen “Kathy” (Bayat) Graham

August 23, 1945 ~ February 23, 2018

Kathleen (Kathy) Graham (Bayat), was born to Ellie and Bob Graham of Carson City on August 23, 1945. She passed away suddenly in Fort Bragg, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her siblings, Rob Graham, Colleen Graham, Terry Friedman; daughters, Tina Rose (Chris) and Sayah Bayat of Fort Bragg; grandchildren, Haydon and Mackenzie Rose; nephews, Tory (Deb) and Wes (Brittany) Friedman, Graham Callahan, Dayne Graham; niece Karah Clifford (Peter); great nephews,Brody, Paxton; great neices,Grace, Piper and Paislee.

Kathy was loved by anyone who met her.