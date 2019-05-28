Kathryn R. Baker Beydler

Oct 13, 1925 ~ May 12, 2019

Kathryn (Katie) Baker Beydler, long time resident of Carson City, passed away peacefully March 12 in Carson City at the age of 93. She was comforted and cared for in her final days by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Katie is the last of the "Baker's Dozen" born to Benjamin C. and Minnie (Knox) Baker on Oct. 13, 1925 in Ashland, KS.

On July 20, 1946, she married Robert Beydler in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death in 1994. They had five children: Connie, who preceded her in death in 2012 (George Schulte) of Sisters, OR; Gary, of Winnemucca, NV; Kathy (Monte Payne), of Bend, OR; Cindy, Carson City, NV; and Galen (Valerie), Carson City, NV. She is survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved and cherished by all and will be greatly missed.

Katie proudly served as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She retired from the Nevada State Legislature as a proofreader; a job she loved. Katie was active in politics and worked at polling places during elections. She was very involved in her church and made friends wherever she went.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, Carson Plaza and Sierra Place for their loving care of our Mother and Grandmother.



Katie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob, at a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10 at Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton, NV.



