Kathryn Smith

It is with great sadness that the family of longtime Dayton, NV resident Kathryn (Kathy) Anne Smith announces her passing. Born on December 5, 1956 in Santa Clara, CA, Kathy left this world on April 18, 2020 in Carson City, NV.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elizabeth and Richard, mother and father-in-law, Elsie and Hilman, grandmother Kathryn, grandniece Casey and treasured Golden Labrador, Ellie.

Kathy was loved deeply by Sid, her cherished husband of 40 years, and her children Amanda (Keir) and Gretchen. She loved her two young grandsons, Cole and Declan, with abundance. She is also loved and remembered by her siblings, Richard, Susan (David) and Linda, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.

She will be missed immensely by all.

Kathy enjoyed gardening and was known for the meticulous and thoughtful way she did most everything in her life. She took pride and pleasure in the joy and accomplishments of her family, who she loved selflessly.

Family and friends will hold a celebration of life at a date to be announced.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Kathy to the Nevada Humane Society by visiting nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/.