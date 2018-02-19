Kathy Canterbury, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at her home in Fallon, with family and friends by her side.

Born in New York City, NY to John and Emily Schroder.

Having a father in the U.S Navy means adventures and world traveling, therefore Kathy grew up in-state and abroad; making connections around the World. Italy, Rhode Island, Okinawa, Japan, California, Alaska and Oregon are places she lived before finally moving to Fallon, NV. Kathy moved from New York to Lucrino, Italy (near Naples), a place she would call home during her early, formative years. Next was Rhode Island where her education started with Kindergarten at the age of 5.

A creative mind appeared to the world as she would use her own imagination rather than following color guidelines when drawing, a talent she would sharpen her entire life. Physically, Kathy became involved in swimming, along with skating and sledding; activities she enjoyed.

Her family then moved to Okinawa, where she attended a different American dependent school each year. The joy of traveling also included new environments which she adjusted to. A major step in her education was made in Japan, as she started High School in the Land of the Rising Sun. A major setback was being restricted to her room, which lasted one-whole semester. On the bright side, isolation made her develop a lifelong passion for reading. Kathy has always had a book at arms reach; a passion she passed on to her grandson William.

She eventually came back to the US and graduated from Carlsbad High School with the Class of 1970.

Shortly after earning her diploma, Kathy moved to Anchorage, Alaska and remained there for 19 years. After working in a bank and a law library, she attended the Art Institute of Portland in 1990; where she graduated with an Interior

Design Degree. A year later, she moved to Nevada, where she met her beloved husband, William Canterbury. Their cheerful marriage included an entrepreneurship business before retiring in 2011.

They enjoyed road trips around the USA and Canada, cruising world oceans and flying to Europe: a well-deserved vacation. Last year they hosted a foreign exchange student from France.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father John J. Schroder.

Kathy is survived by her husband, William; her mother Emily; brothers Jay and spouse Amy, Bart and spouse Jessica, Todd and spouse Georgina, son William Jr and spouse Sharon; grandchildren Christopher and Lisa; daughter Jolene and spouse Chad; grandson William McNeill; grandaughter Jessica Canterbury; foreign exchange student (hosted)-son Ilyes Taleb; and her loved nephews and nieces across the nation.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 3pm at the Veterans of Foreign Wars facility 405 South Maine Street, Fallon, NV

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Churchill Animal Protection Society, Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407 in Kathy's name are more representative of her last wishes.