Kathy Fay Palermo

Kathy Fay Palmero, long time Fallon resident, passed away at home, with her husband by her side on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Leadville, Colorado on April 6, 1950 to Herman and Clara Mathis. Her family moved to Fallon in 1962. Kathy attended Churchill County schools, graduating from Churchill High School.

Kathy had worked as a cashier for numerous years at The Depot and also Walmart. She loved the outdoors, camping, gardening and watching the humming birds.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Ron Mapel.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim Palmero; daughters, Cindy: Amy(Paul); Lisa; numerous grand and great-grand children; sister; Estelle; brothers, William; Edwin; David; John and Steve; numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations maybe made in Kathy’s memory to the American Cancer Society 6490 South McCarran BL. Reno, NV .

A Celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406