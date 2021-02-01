Kathy Minner

November 9, 1949 – January 29, 2021

Kathy passed away unexpectedly on January 29th. She was born November 9th, 1949 in Grants pass, Oregon.

She enjoyed raising calves and helping her husband Bob farm. She also enjoyed gardening, planting rose bushes and growing her own food, as well as caning and she would can anything she could get her hands on.

She was involved in Daughters of the American Revolution, War of 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy, National Rifle Association and Stillwater Firearms.

She enjoyed researching ancestry and collecting antiques. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great granddaughter.

He was a stubborn woman with a fire in her heart and soul. But she would help anyone who needed it. She was the main cook of the family, which brough the family together. Her signature dishes were lasagna, green spaghetti, and pecan pie.

She is resting safe in heaven with the love of her life and other half.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Michelle and husband Bob.

She is survived by children Travis Downs, Justin Downs (Kim), Amanda Bown (Nick), grandchildren, Kimmy Bradshaw (Donevin), Chloe, Jayce and great granddaughter Nova and brother Daniel of New Zealand.

To honor Kathie’s request, graveside services at 1 on Thursday Feb 4 Churchill county Cemetery open to public. Donation in her memory can be made to Churchill Animal Protection Society at P.O. Box 5128 Fallon, Nevada 89406.

