Keith Fishe

March 24, 1933 – December 12, 2017

It's been a few months since we lost dad, but he would want nothing but bright sunshine as we remember him and all the good times.

He was born on March 24, 1933 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Edwin and Anastasia Fishe. He spent three years serving in the Korean War as a proud paratrooper.

On May 26, 1958, he married Shirley Jean Fletcher in Las Vegas.

Prior to moving to Carson City in the late 1990's, he was an owner/operator for various trucking companies in southern and central California and earned numerous awards. What a dependable, hard worker he was! In fact, we can only remember one day he missed work.

He enjoyed the road and during his "retirement" years in Carson City, he made deliveries for Lowe's.

While he loved Tahoe, in 2007, he moved to Surprise, Arizona where he enjoyed year-round sunshine and warm friendships of many men and women in his close-knit community. We wish to thank Kay Johnson for her love and companionship to our father for over 10 years.

Keith is survived by his three children, Kirby (Karen), Kristy (Jim), Kevin and his sister, Nancy Robertson, four granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, brothers Ted, twin brother Ken, Richard and sisters Dolores and Madonna.

A Celebration of his 84 years of Life will be held on Saturday, June 16, 11:00 am at the Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno, Nevada.