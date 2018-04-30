June 1, 1918 ~ April 25, 2018

Keith Hubert Gray, son of Edward Robert and Rebecca Gladys (Wagner) Gray, was born in Cogur, Oklahoma on June 1, 1918. He passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus, surrounded by his family at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday, April 25th.

Longtime resident, Keith Gray, moved to Fallon in 1955. He bought the old Basey Ranch on Allyn Place where he enjoyed a dairy, farming and raising cattle. He also worked full time and retired from TCID, working in the Electrical and Water Department.

He was a WWII Veteran, enlisting in the Army in 1942 and honorably discharged in 1946.

He met the love of his life, Georgia Crawford, in California and they were married in 1942. They had three children, Donia Lea Cole, Keith "Eddie" Gray and Jerry Lee Gray.

Keith is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Georgia Gray and his two sons, Eddie and Jerry Gray.

He is survived by his daughter, Donia Cole (Earl); grandchildren, Beverly Harrigan (Mitch), Scott Hawley (Schellie), Renee Crapo (Dave Senna), James Gray (Stacy), Matthew Gray (Bridgett), Mark Gray (Bruna), Maryerin Gray, and Steven Cole (Lori); great grandchildren, Hawley Harrigan (Bryan Carlson), Keith Harrigan (Angela), Ally Harrigan Myers (Caleb), Jacob and Alyssa Hawley, Josh and Indy Crapo, Michael and Aaron Cole, Natalie and Noel Gray, Julia and Lucas Gray, and Liam and Annie Gray; great-great-grandchildren, Nate Crapo and Hazel Rae Myers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Keith was well loved and loved well. He loved you all and talked about you constantly. He was so proud of his family.

A Viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm, at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr in Fallon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 5th at 11 am at Smith Family Funeral Home followed by a reception at Sandwinds Restaurant, 1120 Taylor Pl. in Fallon.