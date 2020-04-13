Kelly Christian Palludan

Kelly passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix following heart surgery. He was the son of Chris and Glenna Palludan of Fallon, NV. Kelly graduated from Churchill County High School and later from Harry Wendelstedt Umpire School in Florida.

He loved coaching Little League, taking one of his teams to the state championships. Kelly and his dad, Chris, built the Comfort Inn in Fallon. He later went to work for Harrah’s in Reno and was transferred to Las Vegas. Kelly married his love, Kelly Lee, on July 17, 2004.

Kelly leaves behind wife, Kelly Lee; a daughter, Cami Palludan; a son, Randy Cruz; three stepsons, John (Karen) and Mike Cruz, Nathan (Thomas) Gooding; eleven grandchildren; his mother, Glenna Palludan; and sisters, Paige Fussell and Pam Anderson.

We his family feel he was too young to be taken home. We will miss his joyful face.

Kelly will be laid to rest next to his dad in Fallon.