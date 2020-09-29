Keneth A. Brimmer

Provided Photo

Keneth (Ken) Brimmer was born in Realto, California, where he spent his summers surfing and riding horses. He and his first wife, Virginia Magee (West), owned 140 acres where they raised their four daughters: Kimberly West, Victoria Russell, Kelly Workman, and Valorie Brimmer.

Ken was a farmer in the valley, and he truly loved the land, but, while farming is indeed a venerable occupation, there is so much more to know about him. Ken carved his own canoe at the age of twelve and later built a sailboat in an attempt to sail from California to Catalina. Ken’s love of boating turned into cruising the waterways of the San Juan Islands for months at a time with his now-widowed wife, Wanda, who he married in 1990 and then again in 1991—”just to make sure it stuck.” Ken and Wanda were married for almost 31 years and never allowed their age difference to come between them.

Ken was a business owner, a silent partner/owner of a Wendy’s franchise, a sixth-grade teacher known for his excellence in teaching math, and a musician who played piano by ear and loved to pluck his ukulele. He never missed a single day of school as a student or as a teacher. He was also an incredible craftsman and built several houses out of barnwood before that became a well-known technique.

Ken was a member of the Fallon Seventh Day Adventist Church and he loved the Lord.

Ken is survived by his wife Wanda; daughters Kimberly and her spouse Wesley Bell, Victoria and her spouse Russel George, Kelly and her spouse Ed Workman, and Valorie Brimmer and her spouse Stanley Kotlowski; step-son Jeffrey Barnhouse; grandchildren Bobby Rogne, Fred Rogne, Mindy Fisk, Lacy Cabrera, Rick Cornu, Thad Cornu, Trae Workman, Sara Beebe, and Brittany Duncan; and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his grandson Chase Wenger.

Ken will be dearly missed by many.